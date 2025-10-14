Levies official guarding polio team martyred in Swat

Levies officer martyred in Swat attack on polio team; Mohsin Naqvi condemns, vows strict action against those targeting health workers.

SWAT (Dunya News) – A Levies official was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a polio vaccination team in the remote area of Anzar Tangay, Biakan, in Swat’s Matta tehsil.

According to police officials, Levies official Abdul Kabir embraced martyrdom while on duty protecting the polio team.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, paying tribute to the martyred officer and expressing deep sympathy with his family.

He said Abdul Kabir achieved the highest honor while performing his duty, adding that those who attack teams working for children’s future deserve no leniency.

Pakistan remains one of the few countries where polio has not been fully eradicated. Health workers and security personnel often face threats while conducting vaccination drives, especially in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In several past incidents, anti-polio teams have been targeted by militants who spread misinformation about the vaccine. Despite these challenges, the government continues nationwide campaigns to eliminate the virus and protect children’s health.

