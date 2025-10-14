Religious party leaders booked for violent protests, Section 144 violations

Cases filed against TLP leaders and workers in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad for violent protests, firing, and violating Section 144.

RAWALPINDI/FAISALABAD: Police have registered cases against the leadership and workers of a religious party for staging protests in violation of Section 144 in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

In Rawalpindi, a case was filed against party leader Saad Rizvi and others for blocking roads, opening fire, and seizing police ammunition. The FIR includes charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act, attempted murder, robbery, and incitement to violence.

According to the FIR, the protest occurred on Chak Beli Road, where workers set tires on fire following Rizvi’s call to block roads from Lahore to Islamabad. Despite a government ban on gatherings, around 21 named and 35 unidentified persons, armed with weapons and petrol bombs, attacked police.

One constable was hit by gunfire but survived due to his bulletproof jacket, while others were assaulted, and tear gas shells were snatched.

In Faisalabad, two separate FIRs were filed at Civil Lines and Jhang Bazaar police stations against a total of 54 protesters for violating Section 144, road blockage, and aerial firing under anti-terrorism and criminal conspiracy laws.