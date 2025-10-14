Punjab toll plazas go digital: Paper slips replaced with smart system

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to abolish the manual toll ticket system across all toll plazas in the province and introduce full digitization.

The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where departments briefed her on development projects related to transport, construction, energy conservation, and urban beautification.

Under the new plan, all 38 toll plazas will operate through a “One App, One System” model similar to the motorway’s electronic tolling, ensuring convenience, transparency, and faster travel for citizens.

The meeting also approved five major road construction, repair, and rehabilitation projects under public-private partnerships, expected to reduce costs and speed up work efficiency.

Officials reported that e-tendering has saved Rs40 billion for Punjab, which the government termed a major achievement.

The chief minister directed that all new roads be equipped with solar street lights to promote energy conservation and eco-friendly systems. Several beautification projects for Lahore were approved, including renovation of the Railway Station, Data Darbar, Misri Shah, Ek Moriya, and Do Moriya bridges.

A fountain and a mini train for children will also be installed in the park opposite the Railway Station, while new roads and sidewalks will be built within a 3-kilometer radius.

The meeting reviewed progress on C&W and LDA projects. Officials briefed that 54 large bridges, 142 small bridges, and 858 roads damaged by recent floods have been fully restored.

Additionally, the 93-kilometer Multan-Vehari Road is being developed as Punjab’s first “dust-free” road, to be completed by June 2026, while the Tourism Corridor from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border will also be completed by June 2026.

Across Punjab, 2,341 road projects spanning 5,251 kilometers will begin in December 2025, with completion targeted for June 2026.