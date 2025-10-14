ATC issues arrest warrants for Aleema Khan in November 26 protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan for missing her indictment hearing in the November 26 protest case. She will be arrested after her Toshakhana hearing.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khanum, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in November 26 protest case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted hearing of the case registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station. Aleema Khanum had been summoned for the hearing today (October 14) for indictment.

However, her absence from court prompted the judge to reject her plea for exemption from appearance and order her immediate arrest.

The court remarked that repeated non-compliance with summons disrupted judicial proceedings, underlining the importance of adhering to court orders. The arrest warrants were issued immediately, and the investigative officer was directed to take swift action.

Police sources confirmed that a team would head to Adiala Jail where Aleema Khanum is expected to attend a separate hearing for the Toshakhana case. After her appearance there, she would be taken into custody.

