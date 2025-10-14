JUI-F challenges appointment of new KP chief minister in PHC

JUI-F challenges the election of Sohail Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's CM in the Peshawar High Court, arguing the resignation of Ali Amin Gandapur has not been accepted, making the election illegal.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The election of Sohail Afridi as the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been challenged by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The petition was filed by the JUI-F’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Lutfur Rehman, through Barrister Yaseen Raza. The party argued that the resignation of the previous CM Ali Amin Gandapur has not been formally accepted, questioning how a new chief minister could be elected under these circumstances.

According to the petition, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had instructed the outgoing CM to appear before him on 15th October, indicating that the resignation has not been ratified yet.

Talking to media, Lutfur Rehman expressed concerns over the legality of the CM's election, emphasising that the resignation had not been acknowledged and that the outgoing CM could continue to hold office until the resignation process was finalised.

He further added that the opposition party had submitted the nomination papers in response to the Speaker's request but boycotted the session after realising that the resignation had not been officially approved by the Governor.

