Religious party protest: Red Zone remains shut, Zero Point partially reopened for traffic

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad's Red Zone remained completely sealed in the wake of protest by a religious party, while Zero Point was partially reopened for the traffic, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, some entry points leading to the federal capital have also been partially reopened. However, bus terminals including Pirwadhai, Mandi Noor, and Faizabad remained closed. Rawat T-Chowk has also been partially reopened, and motorways from Islamabad to Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot have been reopened as well.

In Rawalpindi, security remained extremely tight with heavy police deployment. The Metro Bus Service has remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day. In Gujrat, the bridge over the River Chenab has been opened from both sides, allowing traffic to resume.

Traffic has also been restored on GT Road from Lalamusa and Kharian. Section 144 has been imposed across all districts of Rawalpindi Division, in view of the overall law and order situation.

Under Section 144, all political, religious, and social gatherings are banned. Sit-ins, public meetings, rallies, and demonstrations are also completely prohibited.

