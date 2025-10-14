Farooq Sattar felicitate Muslim Ummah over Gaza ceasefire deal

Farooq Sattar said that the Gaza peace agreement will pave the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which is a welcome development for the Muslim world.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Monday felicitateed the entire Muslim Ummah over the historic Gaza ceasefire deal signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Dr Farooq Sattar stated that today marks a historic day for the Palestinian people. The Gaza ceasefire peace agreement is not only a breakthrough for the Muslim Ummah but also a significant step toward global peace and the progress and prosperity of the Palestinian people.

He further said that the Gaza peace agreement will pave the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which is a welcome development for the Muslim world. He praised the role played by the US President, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the Arab nations in this agreement.

He hoped that this agreement will soon end the suffering of the people of Gaza and bring peace and prosperity in the region.

