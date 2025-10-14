One killed as mini-truck hits motorcycle in Bahawalnagar

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of mini-truck d

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A 30-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a mini-truck in Bahawalnagar on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Khatan Stop in Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven mini-truck hit a motorcycle, killing 30-year-old Muhammad Azhar on the spot while the driver of the mini-truch sustained minor injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of mini-truck driver.

Meanwhile, police have seized the mini-truck from the site and also started an investigation.

