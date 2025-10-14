Funeral prayer of martyred SHO Shehzad Nawaz held in Sheikhupura

Later, the body of the martyred officer was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village Ogandh.

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - The funeral prayer of martyred Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Shehzad Nawaz of Factory Area Police Station, who embraced martyrdom in Muridke, was offered at Police Lines Sheikhupura on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth attended the funeral.

A large number of people from various walks of life, including parliamentarians, members of the martyred SHO’s family, political and social figures, and civil society members participated in the funeral prayer.

A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred officer. The IGP Punjab laid wreaths and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The IGP also met with the family of the martyred officer and paid rich tribute to his sacrifice for the protection of lives and property of citizens.

Later, the body of the martyred officer was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village Ogandh.

