Karachi court indicts Saudi woman under Foreign Act

A Karachi court indicted Saudi national Noor Fatima under the Foreign Act; she pleaded not guilty. Witnesses summoned for October 23. Identity confirmation still pending.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A local court in Karachi has indicted Saudi national Noor Fatima in a case registered under the Foreign Act.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (East) has summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing scheduled on October 23.

According to the defense counsel, Noor Fatima, a Saudi citizen, had come to Pakistan to assist flood victims. He alleged that the host family she was staying with took her money, passport, and mobile phone, and later filed a false theft case against her. The court had already acquitted her in that theft case.

The investigation officer stated that the Saudi Consulate has not yet verified Noor Fatima’s Saudi citizenship. The Foreign Act case was registered at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.