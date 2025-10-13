PML-N veterans Rana Iqbal, Manshaullah Butt inducted into Punjab cabinet

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan administered the oath to newly appointed provincial ministers Rana Iqbal and Manshaullah Butt at a ceremony held at Governor House.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Monday administered the oath to newly appointed provincial ministers Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Manshaullah Butt in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by a large number of political and administrative dignitaries, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Chief Secretary, and members of provincial cabinet.

Senator Anusha Rehman, recently appointed Advisor to Chief Minister, also participated in the event.

During the ceremony, the Punjab Chief Secretary formally read out the notification of appointment.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government successfully passed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 in the Provincial Assembly.

The session was marred by continuous uproar from opposition lawmakers, who persistently demanded the proceedings be adjourned due to recent violence involving Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), citing deteriorating law and order in the province.

Opposition leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi urged that the agenda be postponed in light of the unrest, but his calls went unheeded.

Throughout the session, opposition members shouted slogans, stood up from their seats, and threw copies of the bill into the air in protest.

The Local Government Bill was presented in the house by Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq and passed clause by clause.