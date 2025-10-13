Punjab passes local bodies bill amid fierce opposition protest

Despite loud protests and calls for adjournment, the Punjab Assembly passed the 2025 Local Government Bill, with opposition members disrupting proceedings and rejecting the move.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite strong opposition protests, the Punjab government successfully passed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 in the Provincial Assembly.

The session was marred by continuous uproar from opposition lawmakers, who persistently demanded the proceedings be adjourned due to recent violence involving Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), citing deteriorating law and order in the province.

Opposition leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi urged that the agenda be postponed in light of the unrest, but his calls went unheeded.

Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 approved



Throughout the session, opposition members shouted slogans, stood up from their seats, and dramatically threw copies of the bill into the air in protest.

Despite the disruption, acting speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar moved forward with the legislative process and approved the bill.

The Local Government Bill was presented in the house by Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq and passed clause by clause.