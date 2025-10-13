Indictment of Aleema Khan in November 26 protest case adjourned till Oct 14

The court accepted Aleema Khan’s request for a one-day exemption from appearance

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The indictment proceedings against PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, in the November 26 protest case have been postponed until tomorrow.

The hearing was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah in connection with the case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station.

The court accepted Aleema Khan’s request for a one-day exemption from appearance and adjourned the indictment proceedings until October 14.

During the hearing, the arrest warrants for accused Atif Riaz were cancelled after his appearance in court. Meanwhile, the court issued notices summoning Aleema Khan and all other accused to appear tomorrow.

The special Anti-Terrorism Court judge directed that the accused will be formally indicted in the next hearing.