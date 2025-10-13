Barrister Saif vows to foil attempts to form 'fake govt' in KP

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that the dream of forming a fake government in the province will never come true.

In his statement, Barrister Saif said that the election of the Chief Minister is a democratic process, and any attempt to obstruct it would be considered undemocratic. He added that efforts are being made to bury democracy in KP, but such attempts will not be allowed to succeed.

He reiterated that the dream of creating a fake government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will never materialize.

The provincial information adviser further stated that Sohail Afridi is the chosen candidate of PTI’s founder and must become the CM under all circumstances. He urged the Governor to refrain from political theatrics and allow the democratic process to continue, warning that the Governor should not obstruct democracy just to save his position.

