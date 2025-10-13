Pak Army is symbol of remarkable courage and bravery: Gohar Ejaz

Gohar Ejaz said amidst the challenging times along the Afghan border, the Pakistan Army stood as a symbol of unwavering courage and unshakable resolve.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former caretaker federal minister for commerce, industries and production Gohar Ejaz on Sunday said that Pakistan Army has set a remarkable example of courage and bravery on the Afghan border.

In a post on his social media account on X, Gohar Ejaz said amidst the challenging times along the Afghan border, the Pakistan Army stood as a symbol of unwavering courage and unshakable resolve.

Tribute to the Pakistan Army



Amidst the challenging times along the Afghan border, the Pakistan Army stands as a symbol of unwavering courage and unshakable resolve.

With unmatched professionalism, our brave soldiers continue to defend every inch of our beloved homeland,… pic.twitter.com/N51AqOAijk — Dr Gohar Ejaz (@Gohar_Ejaz1) October 12, 2025

He said with unmatched professionalism, our brave soldiers continue to defend every inch of our beloved homeland, upholding national sovereignty with honor and pride.

Gohar Ejaz said due to the sacrifices of armed forces, Pakistan bordered remain safe. He said the dedication of security forces preserved regional peace. He said Army spirit strengthens the nation.

Gohar Ejaz said: “Entire nation stands tall and proud behind its defenders — strong, steadfast, and selfless. Long live Pakistan! Long live the Pakistan Army!”

