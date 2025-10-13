Woman, son killed in Kasur road accident

police have seized the motorcycles involved in the accident and started an investigation.

KASUR (Dunya News) – A woman and her son were killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Kasur on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place near Nizampura area of Chunian where two motorcycles collided head-on after which a woman and her son, who were riding on one motorcycle, fell on the road and a tractor trolley coming from behind ran over them, killing both of them on the spot while three other persons were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Meanwhile, police have seized the motorcycles involved in the accident and started an investigation.

