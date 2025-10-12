Chaman, Torkham borders closed amid Pak-Afghan rising tensions

Chaman and Torkham borders closed after Pak-Afghan clashes, halting trade and travel as tensions rise along the frontier.

KHYBER (Dunya News) – Amid fresh firing and rising tensions between Afghan and Pakistani forces, the Chaman and Torkham border crossings have been closed for trade and pedestrian movement from both sides.

According to sources, all travel and pedestrian movement at the Torkham border has been suspended, and cargo trucks have been moved to Landi Kotal. The closure has caused difficulties for people on both sides, but authorities say it was necessary given the current situation.

Following recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Bab-e-Dosti crossing in Chaman, Balochistan, has also been shut down for all movement until further notice.

Most Afghan refugees voluntarily returning or being repatriated to Afghanistan are crossing through Chaman. The seven Balochistan districts bordering Afghanistan are Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Nushki, and Chagai.

Earlier, on February 21, cross-border movement at Torkham was suspended due to disputes between Pakistani and Afghan forces over construction activities along the border.

