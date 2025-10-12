PTI seeks JUI support to elect KP chief minister unopposed

PTI accelerates talks with JUI to secure support for KP chief minister election, aiming to elect its candidate unopposed.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to speed up contacts with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s election.

PTI leaders are expected to meet JUI officials again today to seek their support in the election.

Yesterday, PTI representatives met JUI’s Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darvesh, requesting that JUI not field any candidate against PTI’s nominee for chief minister.

According to sources, PTI has also contacted its KP chairman, Mahmood Khan, regarding the matter.

Provincial president Junaid Akbar stated that PTI is actively working to ensure its chief minister is elected unopposed.

