Islamabad, Rawalpindi shut for third day; internet and motorway restored

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Several roads in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained closed for the third consecutive day on Sunday to counter a protest movement by a religious party. However, mobile phone services was partially restored and Lahore-Islamabad Motorway was reopened.

Due to the ongoing protest by a religious party, daily life in the capital city and Rawalpindi continues to be severely disrupted. The closure of various highways and entry routes is causing difficulties for commuters. The Metro Bus Service remains suspended until further notice.

In Rawalpindi, roads leading to residential areas have been reopened, and barriers in the streets connected to Murree Road have been removed. However, major highways between Rawalpindi and Islamabad — Murree Road, Faizabad, Expressway, and IJP Road — are still closed.

According to sources, obstructions remain on the routes to Rawalpindi Airport, and even footpaths are blocked.

Motorway Police said in a statement that the M-2 section from Lahore to Islamabad has been reopened to traffic and movement is now “back to normal”.

The Islamabad Expressway has also been partially opened to traffic. The road connecting Ninth Avenue to Double Road has been partially restored, but the road from Rawalpindi to Faizabad is still closed.