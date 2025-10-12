Govt, religious party dialogue begins on Fazl request

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah and said that the matter of protesting religious party should be resolved amicably.

According to sources, negotiations between the religious party and the government have started after Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request.

According to reliable sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman became active in the wake of the religious party's protests and the poor law and order situation in Punjab and made a telephone call to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to sources, the Maulana also contacted the federal government's representative, Rana Sanaullah, and separately requested both of them that the federal and Punjab governments resolve the issue of religious party’s protesters peacefully.

The issue should be resolved amicably and with understanding. The country's situation does not allow conflict, the political stalwart said.

On the other hand, the convoy of protesters has reached Muridke, where the participants will stay overnight.

