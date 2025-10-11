PA set to pass Punjab Local Government Bill on Monday

The Punjab government plans to pass a new Local Government (Amendment) Bill in the Provincial Assembly on Monday, aiming to restructure the local governance system

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to pass a new Local Government (Amendment) Bill in the Punjab Assembly on Monday, marking a significant move toward restructuring the local governance system.

The bill has already been approved by the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government.

However, the planned passage poses a major political test for the government, as the Election Commission has instructed that local government elections be conducted under the existing Local Government Act 2022.

The government's intention to hold elections under the new bill may trigger a legal dispute between the provincial government and the Election Commission.

The bill proposes the restoration of the Union Council system and designates Lahore district entirely as an urban area.

Town corporations will be established in areas with populations exceeding 700,000.

Union Councils will be empowered to prepare budgets, collect taxes, fees, and penalties, and form reconciliation committees. They will also be allowed to operate public-private partnership projects.

The bill introduces Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), which will contribute 20% to development projects and receive the remaining 80% funding from the government.

CBOs will be registered as non-profit entities, with their assets used solely for organizational purposes.

Deputy Commissioners are to be included as members of all district authorities, and local governments will have authority over land use planning, butcher shops, public sanitation, water supply, private markets, and road naming.