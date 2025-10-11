Saudi-Pakistan Business Council pledges major investment in Punjab sectors

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Saudi investment would open a new era of progress in the province, welcoming the delegation of the Saudi-Pakistan Business Council led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud.

She noted that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was taking Pakistan-Saudi relations to a new dimension and that mutual cooperation was entering a promising phase.

Speaking at a ceremony held in honour of the visiting Saudi delegation, the chief minister said Pakistan’s people had greatly appreciated the recent defence cooperation agreement between the two nations. “The delegation’s arrival marks good fortune for Punjab,” she remarked, adding that her government was focused on modern reforms and offering extensive investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared a bond of brotherhood and unity. Recalling her meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, she said it was inspiring to hear him speak about progress and innovation. “He is leading the Kingdom to unprecedented heights of modernisation,” she added.

The chief minister said the Crown Prince had encouraged teamwork and open dialogue – a principle she also instilled in her own administration. She highlighted that her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had maintained decades-long relations of trust and friendship with the Kingdom. “I myself lived in Saudi Arabia for seven years during our exile under General Musharraf, which makes Jeddah more familiar to me than Lahore,” she remarked.

Praising Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said she hoped the Kingdom’s investments in Punjab would drive a new wave of economic growth. She acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s generous assistance during the province’s flood disasters and its consistent support in difficult times. “Pakistan stands firmly with Saudi Arabia, and protecting Makkah and Madinah is an honour for us,” she said.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud, head of the Saudi-Pakistan Business Council, expressed gratitude to the chief minister for her warm hospitality. He said the delegation had already studied the potential for investment in both public and private sectors before arriving in Lahore. “Our agenda includes many fields, especially agriculture. Punjab’s land is immensely fertile, and we are committed to investing here. Partnership with Punjab holds great significance for us,” he stated.

Prince Mansour noted that Saudi investors should have entered Pakistan much earlier. “A new era between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has begun,” he said, stressing that their goal was not only to conduct business but also to work jointly to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges. He announced that Saudi investors aimed to build one million low-cost houses in Pakistan within the next four years.

The delegation reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in key sectors, including health, information technology, and agriculture – signalling the beginning of a deeper and more strategic economic partnership between the two brotherly nations.