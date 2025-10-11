Punjab enforces tougher drug laws under new ordinance

Punjab enacts a new anti-narcotics ordinance, restricting bail in serious drug cases, tightening appeal rules, and aiming to eliminate legal delays and enforcement gaps.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has enacted a major legal reform with the introduction of the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, bringing stricter penalties and bail restrictions in drug-related cases.

Under the new ordinance, suspects facing life imprisonment for narcotics offenses will no longer be eligible for bail. Courts are now required to assess the severity of the case and impose heavy sureties before considering any bail application.

Appeals against decisions made by special anti-narcotics courts will now be heard by a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, appointed directly by the Chief Justice.

According to Punjab’s Law Department, significant amendments have been made to Sections 38, 39, 40, 41, and 44. These include limiting judicial discretion on bail, making the appeal process stricter, and ensuring enforcement of judgments without delay.

The ordinance also clarifies that it will operate parallel to the federal Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) to bridge legal gaps and speed up justice in drug-related cases.

Effective from September 20, 2025, the ordinance was signed by the Governor of Punjab under Article 128 of the Constitution. It will be formally presented in the next session of the Punjab Assembly for approval.