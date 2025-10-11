First successful cornea transplant in Pakistan restores vision of two soldiers

Pakistan successfully performed its first-ever corneal transplant from a female donor, restoring sight to two soldiers who lost their vision in anti-terrorism operations, marking a medical milestone.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has successfully carried out the first-ever corneal transplant from a female donor.

The groundbreaking surgery took place at the Armed Forces Institute of Ophthalmology (AFIO), where the donated corneas were transplanted into the eyes of two Pakistani soldiers.

The corneas were donated by the late wife of Major General (Retd) Zafar Mehdi Askarri, who had expressed her wish to donate her corneas upon her passing.

The successful transplant was performed on 30-year-old soldier Ali and 26-year-old soldier Falak Sher, both of whom had lost their sight during operations against terrorists.

The pioneering procedure marks a significant milestone for Pakistan's medical community, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, where the AFIO’s surgical team played a crucial role in restoring the soldiers' vision. Both soldiers had lost their sight while serving on the frontlines.

Zahra Mehdi, the daughter of the late donor, expressed immense pride over her mother's selfless gift. "The greatest honor is that my mother’s eyes have brought light back into the lives of two brave soldiers," she said. "This donation is a living legacy of my mother's sacrifice and will continue to benefit others."

