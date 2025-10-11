Imran, PTI supporters of terrorists, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Imran Khan and PTI have supported terrorists on every forum and there is a perception that the TTP has become PTI’s military wing.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Tarar praised the bravery of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in confronting terrorism and said some people are obstructing peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He accused “the movement of unrest” of having no regard for the sacrifices of martyrs or the country’s integrity, asserting that its sole aim is to create division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, destabilize the situation, and provide safe havens to terrorists.

Tarar alleged that Imran Khan and his party have a history of facilitating terrorists internationally and globally, and that the PTI founder and his party have supported terrorists on all platforms. He recalled the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, citing the APS children and victims in Khuzdar, and related how families still show steadfast patriotism despite such losses.

The minister praised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their immortal sacrifices and said every segment of society — the armed forces, civilians, shopkeepers, doctors, engineers, children — has played a luminous role in that story. He affirmed the decision to defeat terrorists under the National Action Plan, saying the whole nation is united to uproot terrorism, and that the sacrifices of army personnel and children will not be forgotten. Tarar noted that the army ended terrorism through operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb, restoring markets and sports grounds, and criticized those who try to exploit corpses for political gain. He also said attacks on mosques and innocent people are never justified, that the so-called Khawarij have no relation to religion or Islam, and that even the blood of ulema has watered the homeland. Tarar concluded by praising the sacrifices of the armed forces and referencing political slogans like the PPP’s “Pakistan Khappay.”

