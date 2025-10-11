Two terrorists killed as attack on police station in Peshawar foiled

Police foiled a terrorist attack on Matni police station in Peshawar, killing two militants in a gunbattle. Two others were injured, and a search operation is underway to apprehend fleeing attackers.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A terrorist attack on the Matni police station in Peshawar was successfully thwarted on Saturday when police forces engaged in a fierce gunbattle with the assailants, killing two militants.

CCPO Peshawar Mehmood Saeed said the attackers attempted to target the police station, but their plan was disrupted by the swift response from law enforcement.

A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists, with two others wounded in the confrontation. However, the remaining militants managed to flee the scene.

Officials reported that the attackers used heavy weaponry during the assault. In response, an Elite Force unit was called in to support the operation.

During the follow-up operation, authorities recovered weapons and explosives from the bodies of the killed militants. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the fleeing terrorists.

Earlier, a deadly attack on the police training school in Ratta Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, was repelled by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 6 terrorist attackers. However, 7 brave police personnel were martyred during the intense gun battle.

According to the Central Police Office, the attackers referred to as Khawarij (militant extremists) rammed an explosives-laden truck into the school’s main gate, causing a massive explosion. Following the blast, the terrorists, disguised in various uniforms, stormed the training facility with heavy weapons.

Officials stated that police personnel responded with great bravery, engaging in a fierce exchange of gunfire. The attackers continuously hurled grenades during the confrontation. DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar were present at the site, overseeing the response efforts.

The Central Police Office reported that a joint operation by police and security forces lasted over five hours, during which all six terrorists were killed. Suicide vests, explosives, weapons, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

