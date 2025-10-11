Tarar, US envoy discuss strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing counterterrorism cooperation

Minister Tarar and US envoy Nathalie Baker discussed strengthening bilateral ties, counterterrorism cooperation, tourism promotion, and media freedoms, with both praising Pakistan's economic progress.

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, held a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires, Nathalie Baker to discuss several key issues, including bilateral relations, digital media partnerships, counterterrorism cooperation, and the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Nathalie Baker praised Pakistan's ongoing economic recovery, stating that the country's economy is moving towards stability and growth.

She also commended Pakistan's pivotal role in the global fight against terrorism, acknowledging the sacrifices the country has made in the pursuit of peace and security.

Tarar responded by emphasizing Pakistan's significant contributions in combating terrorism, noting that the country has paid a heavy price for global peace, with its efforts often going unrecognized on the international stage.

He further highlighted Pakistan's rich natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical heritage, noting that the government is making strong efforts to promote tourism as a way to stimulate economic growth. He stressed that tourism could play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan's global image while boosting local economies.

Minister Tarar also briefed the US diplomat about the ongoing legislative efforts aimed at improving the welfare of journalists, a priority for the government.

Nathalie Baker lauded these steps, particularly Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding the rights and safety of journalists.