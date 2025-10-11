Providing peaceful environment to business community our top priority: Sindh Home Minister

Lanjar reaffirmed that the Sindh government, under the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, is determined to provide a safe environment that encourages business and investment activities.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Home Minister Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Friday held a press conference at the Karachi Police Office, emphasizing that extortion has become a serious crime and a growing concern in the city.

He said that since Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the business community remains the government’s top priority.

The minister said that while certain areas still face issues related to land mafia, efforts are underway in coordination with ABAD (Association of Builders and Developers) and related business groups to resolve them. “The issue of extortion has been given undue hype,” he noted, adding that the CIA and district police are fully committed to eradicating the menace from its roots and have already launched effective and coordinated operations.

Lanjar revealed that two notorious extortion gang leaders, Wasiullah Lakho and Samad Kathiawari, are operating from abroad. “We have already written to the authorities for the issuance of Red Warrants for their arrest and will also seek assistance from the Federal Interior Minister to ensure these criminals are brought to justice,” he stated.

He announced the establishment of an online web portal for traders to report complaints related to threats, extortion, and other business-related issues. “The system will allow traders to submit complaints directly online, ensuring immediate police response and follow-up actions. However, public cooperation is crucial, as community support is key to eliminating crime,” he added.

Lanjar reaffirmed that the Sindh government, under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is determined to provide a safe environment that encourages business and investment activities.

