Imran, Bushra record statements under Section 342 in Toshakhana-II case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi their statements in Toshakhana-II case under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a special court.

Bushra Bibi stated that she retained the Bulgari jewellery set after making payment in accordance with the Toshakhana rules. She said she never asked Inamullah Shah for undervaluation of the Bulgari jewellery set. Declaring herself a non-political housewife, she said she was being targeted solely due to her association with Imran Khan.

She further stated that the High Court had mentioned in its order that the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) had no authority to pursue this case. "A person cannot be punished multiple times for the same offense," she emphasized.

The PTI founder in his statement said that when the FIA found nothing in the prohibited funding case or the cipher case, they created this case instead.”

