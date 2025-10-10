Three terrorists killed in DI Khan police training centre attack

Three militants were killed after they attacked the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre with heavy weapons and a suicide bombing.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were killed after attacking the Police Training Centre in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday evening, according to police officials.

The attackers, identified by law enforcement as members of the outlawed group Fitna al-Khawarij, attempted to storm the facility using heavy weaponry.

Police officials reported that the assailants launched their assault with automatic weapons and explosives, triggering a fierce gun battle between the security personnel stationed at the centre and the attackers. Intermittent firing continued as security forces moved to secure the premises.

Authorities confirmed that one of the militants carried out a suicide bombing near the main entrance of the training centre. The explosion was followed by an exchange of intense gunfire between the attackers and police personnel. In retaliatory fire, three militants were shot dead before they could enter the main compound.

Additional police contingents from the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines were immediately dispatched to the scene to reinforce the security cordon and assist in the ongoing clearance operation. The area surrounding the training centre was sealed off as security forces conducted a sweep to rule out the presence of any remaining militants or planted explosives.

According to the police spokesperson, the counter-operation was being personally overseen by District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahabzada, who remained at the command post throughout the engagement. Emergency services were placed on alert while local authorities maintained heightened security around key installations in the district.