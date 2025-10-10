Rule of law key to political stability, says Khaqan Abbasi

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stated that political stability and economic development are impossible without the rule of law and good governance

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasised that political stability is not possible without the rule of law, stating that a country without good governance cannot expect sustained development.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, the former prime minister said that economic development is only possible where there is rule of law in the country.

Criticising the current political landscape, Abbasi said, “Today, the number of politicians has increased, but the quality has declined. We welcome into politics anyone who agrees to our terms — even if they are corrupt. Most people in the assemblies are not there to serve the public.”

He stressed that three key elements are essential for political leadership: education, experience, and participation in the political process. Without rule of law, Pakistan cannot progress, he warned.

Abbasi also highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s Constitution, stating that it clearly defines provincial relations and governance frameworks.

“Those in power need to understand these realities. Over time, we’ve witnessed many changes, but the Constitution remains broad and inclusive,” he added.

Speaking at the event, former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that constitutional officeholders are bound by oath to uphold their responsibilities.

“Rulers must govern under the social contract agreed upon with the people,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the education crisis, Ismail pointed out that 27 million children in Pakistan are out of school.

“Each year, 8 million children are born, and four years later they need schools. Provinces have sufficient funds, yet the education challenge remains unaddressed,” he said.