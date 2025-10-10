Talal Chaudhry warns against group politics after violent clashes in Islamabad

Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry says the state will not be blackmailed as he condemned clashes linked to TLP protests in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that there is no room in the country for politics conducted by organised mobs or for forcing demands through street pressure.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, he said the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was spreading disorder rather than staging lawful protest.

Chaudhry insisted the state would not be held to ransom by any group and said peaceful protest was a right, but disorder would not be tolerated. He said one group had crossed the line from demonstration to disruption.

The minister said barriers had been put in place to protect citizens’ lives and property, and that authorities could not permit attacks on public property. He accused the protesters of failing to respect the sanctity of mosques and of causing injuries among security personnel. According to Chaudhry, more than a dozen police and Rangers personnel were wounded during confrontations, and there is video evidence of firearms being discharged on the night in question.

He said Safe City surveillance cameras had been damaged and accused organisers of running propaganda intended to inflame the public. Chaudhry added that officials were still attempting to restrain the demonstrators without resort to excessive force.

Separately, the minister welcomed what he described as popular rejoicing over the Gaza peace agreement, saying Palestinians had offered prayers of thanks. He praised the prime minister’s efforts to raise the Palestinian issue at international fora and said Pakistan had strongly highlighted Gaza’s situation on global platforms.

Chaudhry questioned the timing and motive of the recent protests in the wake of the Gaza accord, suggesting the demonstrations had another purpose. He repeated the government’s stance that it would not allow any group to attack state property or endanger civilians.