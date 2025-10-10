Karachi University student dies after being run over by campus bus

A tragic accident at Karachi University claimed the life of a young student, Aniqah Saeed, who was run over by a university bus near the Social Work Department.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — A Karachi University student, Aniqah Saeed, lost her life after being hit by a university bus inside the campus on Thursday.

According to police officials, the student had just got off the university point near the Social Work Department when the driver accidentally reversed the bus, knocking her down.

She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and passed away on the way.

Police have taken the bus driver into custody, but the victim’s family has declined to pursue legal action against him.

Following the tragic mishap, students staged a protest inside the university, demanding better safety measures and accountability from the administration.

Authorities say they are looking into the matter to ensure such an incident doesn’t happen again.

