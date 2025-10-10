IHC rejects bail plea of Blasphemy accused, orders trial completion within two months

Lawyer says arrest warrants had been issued for the absent witnesses

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of an accused arrested in a blasphemy case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while hearing the bail petition of Hasan Abid, directed the trial court to complete the proceedings within two months and subsequently dismissed the plea.

During the hearing, Advocate Hadi Ali argued that the court had earlier ordered the DG NCCIA on October 8 to produce all witnesses, but several of them had failed to appear despite the court’s directive.

He further stated that arrest warrants had been issued for the absent witnesses, and cross-examination had been completed for those who did appear. He added that in the Zaeem Zulfiqar case, the challan had not been submitted and the investigating officer was also not appearing.

However, advocate Adil Aziz Qazi informed the court that the investigating officer had attended both previous hearings.

Upon inquiry, the defence lawyer told the court that the petitioner had been in custody for one year and seven months.

Concluding the proceedings, the IHC directed the trial court to complete the hearing within two months and submit a progress report, while rejecting the bail plea.

