Prime suspect in Amir Balaj murder case, 'Teefi Butt', brought back to Pakistan from Dubai

LAHORE: (Dunya News) The prime suspect in the Amir Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tarif Gulshan, also known as Teefi Butt, has been brought back to Lahore, Pakistan from Dubai.

According to sources, Butt was presented before a Dubai court, where the judge asked him whether he was willing to return to Pakistan. He agreed to go back and face the cases against him.

The Dubai court then handed him over to the Punjab Police, which escorted him to Lahore.

It is worth mentioning that on October 4, details of Butt’s dramatic arrest in Dubai had also emerged. He was taken into custody during a private gathering, following the issuance of a Red Notice by Lahore Police.

After the murder of Balaj, Butt had fled from Islamabad to Glasgow. When his UK visa expired, he traveled to Dubai to renew it, where he was eventually arrested.

