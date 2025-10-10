Khawaja Asif criticises PTI's push for talks with TTP terrorists

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif criticises Imran Khan for allowing Taliban fighters into Pakistan, condemns PTI's calls for dialogue with terrorists, and urges Afghan refugees to return home.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has once again criticized former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for his approach towards the Taliban and the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Asif accused Khan of facilitating the settlement of thousands of Taliban fighters in Pakistan.

He emphasised that despite years of negotiations and multiple delegations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, violence and terrorist activities in Pakistan continue unabated.

"For years, our army and civilians have been paying the price with their blood," said Asif. "Our soldiers are martyred every day, and the Pakistani people continue to suffer the consequences."

He pointed out that Pakistan has hosted around 6 million Afghan refugees for more than six decades, but the hospitality has been reciprocated with violence.

He also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party is still calling for dialogue with terrorists.

He further called for the Afghan refugees to return to their home country.

"We are providing hospitality, but these guests are shedding our blood and sheltering killers," Asif declared, urging the Afghan refugees to return to their homeland.

