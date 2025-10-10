Mobile, internet services to be suspended in twin cities today

The Ministry of Interior has issued a directive to PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) to suspend mobile and internet services in the twin cities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A decision has been made by the government to suspend mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

Mobile and internet service will remain suspended from tonight for an indefinite period. The Ministry of Interior has issued a directive to PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) to suspend mobile and internet services in the twin cities.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 across the province with immediate effect. According to the notification issued, Section 144 has been enforced for ten days throughout Punjab.

The Home Department has prohibited the gatherings of four or more people in public places, streets, and open places. However, the restriction will not apply to prayers, weddings, funerals, offices, or courts. A complete ban on the display of weapons has also been imposed across the province.

The notification further states that there is a total ban on public gatherings and the use of loudspeakers in the province.

