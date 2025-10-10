Security forces' operations strengthening resolve to eradicate terrorism from country: Bugti

Sarfraz Bugti added that the martyrs of the Pakistan Army have set a new example of bravery by sacrificing their lives in defense of the motherland.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that the successful operations by security forces are further strengthening the resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

He stated that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army, and the people of Balochistan salute the mission of the martyrs.

Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, and paid tribute the brave officer Major Sibtain Haider, who was martyred during the operation.

He said the brave officer from Quetta laid down his life with courage and bravery while defending the motherland. The nation is proud of its brave son, who was the courageous son of a courageous father.

Sarfraz Bugti added that the martyrs of the Pakistan Army have set a new example of bravery by sacrificing their lives in defense of the motherland. The sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered, he said

