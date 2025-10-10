Section 144 imposed across Punjab for 10 days

According to the notification issued by the provincial Home Department, Section 144 has been imposed for a period of 10 days.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province to maintain law and order amid security threats, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the provincial Home Department, Section 144 has been imposed for a period of 10 days.

Under Section 144, gatherings of four or more people in public places are banned, except for weddings, funerals, official government meetings, and courts.

The carrying or display of weapons is prohibited, while the use of loudspeakers only allowed for Azaan and sermons in mosques throughout the province.

