Lower judiciary reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Ms. Aalia Neelum on Thursday issued orders for the transfer and posting of 244 civil judges in a major reshuffle in the Punjab judiciary.

According to details, Civil Judge Mushtaq Ahmed has been transferred from Bahawalnagar to Lahore, while Tahir Manzoor has been moved from Bahawalnagar to Sohawa, and Muhammad Asif from Bahawalnagar to Faisalabad.

Civil Judge Hafiz Rao Jahangir Ali has been transferred from Bahawalnagar to Lahore, Tehmina Yasmeen to Shorkot, and Sajid Mahmood from Fort Abbas to Faisalabad. Civil Judge Humayun Pervaiz has been transferred from Lahore to Burewala.

Civil Judge Waseem Abbas has been transferred from Chishtian to Lahore, and Muhammad Jamshed has been transferred from Hasilpur to Lahore.

The notification of these transfers was issued after approval by Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Ms. Aalia Neelum.

