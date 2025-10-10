18-point agenda for today's Senate session released

The Senate (Upper House of the Parliament) session will start at the Parliament House at 11:00am.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate will meet today (Friday) at the Parliament House for which an 18-point agenda has been released. The Senate session will start at 11:00am, Dunya News reported.

As per the agenda, Senator Syed Ali Zafar will move a motion to extend the deadline by 60 days from October 10 for presenting the committee's report on the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Senator Ali Zafar will also move a motion to extend the deadline by 60 days from October 10 for presenting the committee's report on the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, presented by Senator Zarqa Suharwardy.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala will move a motion to extend the deadline by 60 days from October 13 for the committee's report on the Virtual Assets Bill, 2025 while Senator Sherry Rehman will present the standing committee's report on the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will also present the annual report for the period March 2024 to March 2025.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, will present the committee's report on behalf of Muhammad Humayun Mohmand regarding Question No. 26, asked on July 18, 2025. The question pertained to the number of Pakistani individuals assisted by the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia in obtaining Serbian visas over the past two years.

Senator Aon Abbas, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production, will present committee's report on a matter of public importance raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz concerning the closure of the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan.

The Federal Law Minister will present the Law of Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes further amendments to the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Board of Investment, will present the Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2025, passed by the National Assembly, for Senate approval.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, will present the Danish Schools Authority Bill, 2025, passed by the National Assembly, for approval.

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan will draw the attention of the Minister for Power toward the issues faced by residents of Tehsil Dobandi in District Qila Abdullah, including electricity load-shedding, low voltage, an outdated distribution system, and the area's lack of connection to the national grid.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt will draw the attention of the Minister for National Health to the increasing number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases due to the industrial use of Trans Fatty Acids in Pakistan and urge action to address the issue.

A discussion will also be held on the devastating floods in Pakistan, which have caused damage to human lives, property, and infrastructure.

