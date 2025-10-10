United front required to counter terrorism, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that countering terrorism required a united front and added that any leniency or softness towards terrorists is not tolerable.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its territory and defeat terrorism through unity and determination.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the issue of terrorism required a united approach beyond political or regional divisions. “Our political matters -- whether related to Karachi, Sialkot, or Peshawar -- can wait for another day. Today, our focus should be on how to eliminate this menace of terrorism once and for all,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said that political and ideological differences should be set aside when it comes to national security.

He emphasized the need to set aside political differences and stand united behind the armed forces, without any ifs or buts, in the mission to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

He said that the Armed Forces had not only safeguarded the country’s borders in the recent war with India but also earned international recognition for their professionalism and bravery. “Our forces have proved their mettle both at home and abroad, and it is our moral obligation to stand by them,” he said.

Addressing the issue of terrorist attacks originating from Afghanistan, the Defence Minister urged Afghan authorities to prevent the use of their soil for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan. He mentioned that a Pakistani delegation is expected to visit Kabul in the coming days to convey that such a situation is no longer tolerable.

He further said millions of Afghan refugees have been residing in Pakistan for decades, yet their allegiance and loyalty lie elsewhere. While a small fraction receives assistance from the United Nations, the vast majority engages in business within Pakistan. He remarked that many Afghan refugees have become billionaires in the country, yet some openly express hostility towards Pakistan.

