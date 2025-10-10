TLP chief has been using inflammatory language against state: Talal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief is delivering provocative speeches and has been using inflammatory language against state.

Talking to the media outside the Parliamentary House, Talal Chaudhry said that TLP intends to stage a march on the Gaza issue without obtaining prior permission from Islamabad's administration. He added that such actions aim to create unrest under the guise of solidarity with Gaza.

He said the TLP chief has been using inflammatory language against the state. He said the law enforcement agencies have recovered tear gas shells and hazardous chemicals from TLP workers.

Talal Chaudhry said the government fully supports the right to peaceful protest. However, he made it clear that the government will not allow extremism or chaos in the country.

He said that Pakistan has consistently been advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people at every international forum with courage and conviction. He said Pakistan has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food supplies, essential goods, and medicines.

The Minister of State said Pakistan participated in a meeting convened by United States President Donald Trump to establish peace in Gaza.

He hoped that with signing of peace agreement for Gaza, Israel's occupation of Gaza would come to an end.

Talal Chaudhry said the government of Pakistan made arrangements for Palestinian students to pursue their education in Pakistan.

