President, PM commend security forces for successful operation in Orakzai

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday security forces for eliminating 19 terrorists of India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij in an operation in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In their separate statements, they also expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat, along with other brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, during the security forces operation.

They extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for strength and patience for them during this difficult time. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never go in vain, they said.

They also reaffirmed the nation’s determination to completely eliminate Indian-backed terrorists from Pakistan’s soil.

