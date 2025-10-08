1500 electric buses to be operational across Punjab by December: CM Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said 1,500 green buses will be operational across Punjab by December.

Speaking at a ceremony in Pakpattan for the launch of electric buses, the Chief Minister said that the 'Suthra Punjab Initiative' has far exceeded her expectations.

She noted that the smaller cities is her priority and Pakpattan now appears cleaner and greener than before, and that small cities in Punjab are being made as beautiful and developed as the larger ones.

She said that her main focus is on smaller cities because their residents are more deserving of such facilities. She added that 35,000 machines have been purchased under Suthra Punjab and cleanliness operations are now being carried out across the province without discrimination.

The CM highlighted that electric buses are equipped with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and separate seating for women to ensure a comfortable journey. She said that public transport was previously limited to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Bahawalpur, but now 1,100 new green buses will provide affordable travel across Punjab — with fares as low as Rs20.

Maryam Nawaz announced that by December, 1,500 buses will be seen running on the roads, and by April or May next year, another 500 will be added. She directed district officers to establish bus stops on all routes within three months to provide passengers with comfortable waiting areas.

On 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing scheme, she said construction of 90,000 homes is already underway within just seven to eight months, and between five to seven lakh (500,000–700,000) families will be given homes over the next five years.



She further said that under the 'Kisan Card' scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs150,000 per crop are being provided to farmers, and a historic subsidy on fertilizers is also being planned.