LHC reserves verdict on Ejaz Chaudhary's bail pleas in May 9 cases

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on PTI leader and former senator Ejaz Chaudhary’s bail petitions in three cases related to the May 9 incidents after hearing all arguments.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the petitions.

During the proceedings, Chaudhary’s counsel, Mian Ali Ashfaq, argued that the trial court had rejected the bail pleas contrary to facts, claiming the cases were politically motivated. He added that Chaudhary was under detention in Islamabad at the time of the incidents and therefore could not have incited anyone.

The lawyer maintained that there was no evidence linking Chaudhary to violence or arson. The prosecution, however, contended that although he was not present at the scene nor named in the FIR, he allegedly incited workers through social media and ten petrol bombs were recovered from his residence.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its decision on the bail pleas.

