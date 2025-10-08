Journalist shot dead in Ghotki; 10-year-old niece dies of shock after attack

Rind was on his way to drop children at school when unidentified assailants opened fire on him

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – Mirpur Mathelo Press Club’s General Secretary, Journalist Tufail Rind, was killed in an armed attack on Wesdnesday, while his niece, present at the scene, tragically died from shock.

According to police, Rind was on his way to drop children at school when unidentified assailants opened fire on him. The attack took place on Jirwar Road near Masoo Wah in Mirpur Mathelo.

Police said Rind was killed on the spot, and his body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur Mathelo. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the killing of Rind, saying that attacks on journalists are an attack on press freedom. The CM has sought a report on the incident from the inspector general of Police.

Meanwhile, Rind’s 10-year-old niece, Rina, who was riding on the motorcycle with her uncle on their way to school, also lost her life reportedly due to trauma and fear following the attack.

Police stated that the child became severely frightened after witnessing the shooting and could not survive the emotional shock.

