LHC CJ orders strict action over filming inside courtroom

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered strict action against those who filmed court proceedings during a hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took a strong stance against recording court proceedings and sharing such videos on social media, saying that courts will not be allowed to become a source of mockery. She directed Gujranwala RPO Hafeez Cheema to present the complete record of theft case accused Romaila in court tomorrow.

She further stated that carrying mobile phones into courtrooms will be prohibited to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the judiciary. She also expressed serious concern over a video of a civil judge’s courtroom circulating on social media.

During the hearing, the court asked the accused Romaila about her residence. She replied that she currently lives in Murree, while her permanent address on the CNIC is in Karachi and her temporary address is in Gujranwala. The Chief Justice questioned why the ID card had not been updated after divorce and expressed concern over the possible misuse of NADRA’s system.

The accused Romaila submitted an unconditional apology before the court, to which the Chief Justice remarked that apologies are not a solution, as excessive leniency has led to such situations.

She directed the RPO to verify the ID card and submit a report in court tomorrow. The hearing was then adjourned until the next day.