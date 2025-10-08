Mian Amer Mahmood calls for creation of smaller provinces to build better Pakistan

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood has said that the goal is to create a better Pakistan and that raising voices for systemic change is essential. He emphasized that forming smaller provinces would reduce administrative costs and ensure that resources reach the people.

Addressing an awareness seminar titled “Pakistan 2030: Challenges, Opportunities, and New Pathways” organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), Mian Amer Mahmood said that nations are created to ensure the welfare of their people.

“Even countries with populations of over a billion have multiple administrative units and strong local governments that solve people’s issues at their doorstep,” he noted.

He highlighted that Pakistan, with a population of 250 million, has only four provinces — Punjab being larger than the other three combined, while Balochistan, vast in area, still faces deprivation. He added that in 80 years, only five cities in Pakistan have seen real development.

Mian Amer Mahmood stated that weak institutions foster corruption. “Punjab alone has 130 million people but just one chief minister. If Punjab were a country, it would be among the world’s top seven in population,” he said, adding that strong governance systems are key to development and welfare.

He compared Pakistan with India, which started with nine states at independence and now has 37 administrative units, while Pakistan still operates with only four. He said his think tank proposes making each division a province, which would create 33 provinces.

“Some argue that more provinces mean higher expenses, but in reality, smaller provinces lower administrative costs and improve service delivery,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s poor global rankings, he said, “We rank 129 out of 142 countries in the rule of law index and 109 out of 129 on the Global Hunger Index.” He lamented that 44% of Pakistani children suffer from stunted growth — a major obstacle to the nation’s future.

He stressed that Pakistan must reform its system now, as over 25 million children remain out of school. “In 15 years, we will need educated workers; if we don’t act now, we’ll waste the next 20 years too,” he warned.

Mian Amer Mahmood said Pakistan is not at war, yet progress remains stalled. “Most major countries have more than 30 provinces, while we sit idle with just four. The world is moving toward smaller, efficient administrative units,” he added.

He also pointed out the inefficiency of public education, noting that the government spends Rs. 4,400 per child monthly but still fails to manage 50,000 schools effectively.

Addressing the youth, he said, “Middle-class progress depends on merit. Leadership always emerges from the middle class — and from smaller provinces.” Citing javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s success, he said, “Arshad first defeated the system, then won gold. We must now bring merit and real leadership forward.”

He said that despite capable leaders emerging in the past 80 years, the existing system prevented meaningful progress. “We’ve never had truly organic leadership — and it’s time to change that.”

Chaudhry Abdul Rehman lauds Mian Amer Mahmood

Chairman of APPSUP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, lauded Mian Amer Mahmood as a patriot who has greatly contributed to the nation by establishing over 400 colleges and three major universities.

He said, “Nations that remember their heroes live forever. It’s our duty to guide the youth on the right path.” He questioned why Pakistan ranks last in so many sectors, stressing the need to fix the system and recognize real heroes.

“With over 60% of our population being youth, they are our greatest strength,” he said, expressing hope that “one day, Sargodha will also become a province.”

