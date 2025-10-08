ATC issues arrest warrants for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of former premier Imran Khan, ordering that she be arrested and presented before the court.

The court issued the warrants in connection with the November 26 protest case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

Aleema Khan was to be formally charged today but failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of her arrest warrants.

The court ordered that Aleema Khan be arrested and produced before it on October 11.

In the same case, six other accused appeared before the court and were formally charged. However, they pleaded not guilty. The court then fixed October 11 as the new date to frame charges against Aleema Khan.